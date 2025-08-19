Loudoun County students suspended amid boys' locker room Title IX probe

The Brief Two Stonebridge High School students are facing suspension after a Title IX investigation found them guilty of sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination stemming from a locker room incident. The parents, who are appealing the decision, argue their sons were unfairly punished for questioning why a transgender student was in the boys’ locker room. Loudoun County Public Schools declined to comment on individual cases but said it follows a comprehensive and objective Title IX process.





The parents of two Stonebridge High students say their sons will be suspended after a Title IX investigation into a incident in a boys locker room.

What we know:

Early this year, FOX5 reported that LCPS opened an investigation after a group of high school boys questioned why a girl was in the boy's locker room.

FOX 5 learned the student the group was questioning identifies as a male but presents as a female.

The parent of one of the boys says her son was uncomfortable and adds that the student in question also recorded the group's reaction in the locker room.

This led to Governor Glenn Youngkin asking Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate the incident, which the AG describes as a "disturbing misuse of authority by Loudoun County Public Schools."

Now, according to the parents, LCPS found that two of the three boys are guilty of sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with those parents and their attorney who are now appealing the decision by the school board.

"It's absolutely devastating! It's a shock! Stunned, floored. I have a teenager who should be focused on school and football and not a branded with a false label that can follow him for life."

Renae Smith says she moved her family to North Dakota. Her song will not attend Stonebridge this upcoming school year.

"These are serious offenses that my son and Renae's son are dealing with. And it's just unfortunate," said Seth Wolfe.

His son who will be a junior this year. "I think this has gone a little too far and that they are trying to make an example of our students. It's just hurtful," he adds.

"It's not just about us. If Loudoun can twist title 9 to punish my son for questioning their unlawful policy as stated by the BOE. then no student is safe!" said Smith.

What's next:

We reached out to LCPS about the decision, and they say they do not "publicly discuss private student matters."

They go on to say, "that the division has a comprehensive and objective process for Title IX investigations."

As for the third student involved in the incident, the parents that spoke with FOX5 say he was not found guilty of the alleged actions. Just their sons.

The first day of school in the district is this Thursday.