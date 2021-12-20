5 more DC public schools close due to COVID-19, shift to virtual learning
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Five D.C. Public Schools will close for deep cleaning and shift to virtual learning for the week due to COVID-19, according to DCPS officials.
Students at Beers Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Miner Elementary School, Stuart-Hobson Middle School and Takoma Elementary School will learn at home this week.
DCPS officials say multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in recent days that impacted school operations, resulting in the temporary shift to virtual instruction through December 22.
In a tweet Monday night, Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee referenced D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's Monday press conference where the city's indoor mask mandate was reinstated and a State of Emergency was issued.
