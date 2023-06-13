5 found guilty of murder in Makiyah Wilson trial

Five of the six defendants facing murder charges in the 2018 killing of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson have been found guilty.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says Quentin Michals, Qujuan Thomas, Isaiah Murchison, Darrise Jeffers, and Gregory Taylor have been found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder. Marquell Cobbs was found not guilty of murder but was found guilty of other charges.. The trials for all six began in February.

The verdicts come after three weeks of deliberations.

The young girl was killed as she was buying ice cream on 53rd Street in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood on July 16, 2018 after shots were fired into a crowd. Police say four others, including Makiyah's sister, were injured in the shooting.

Authorities believe Makiyah was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that was retaliation for a 2017 attack that left several of the suspected gunmen wounded.

A total of 11 people were arrested and charged in the case.

The sentencing for two of the defendants will be on October 6. The other four will be sentenced on October 20.