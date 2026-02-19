The Brief A Prince George’s school employee and dance instructor has been indicted on federal child sex abuse charges. Xaviour Smith, 28, is accused of coercing three minors and faces five federal counts. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison per count if convicted.



A Prince George’s County Public Schools employee and the founder of a youth dance program has been indicted on federal child sex abuse charges.

Xaviour Smith, 28, of Upper Marlboro appeared in federal court Thursday, where he was charged with five counts of producing child sexual abuse material. Smith founded 1101 Dance Academy, Inc., in Temple Hills, which offers dance instruction to children ages 8 to 18.

What we know:

According to the indictment, between March and August 2025, Smith coerced three minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative targeting child sexual exploitation.

If convicted, Smith faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison on each of the five count.

Anyone with information about suspected child exploitation can contact the FBI at 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI (225‑5324), submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov, or reach out to a local FBI field office.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Prince George’s school employee, youth dance instructor indicted on child sex abuse charges (Prince George's County CTV News)