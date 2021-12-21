4 banks robbed over course of 2 days in Montgomery, Prince George's County

Between Monday and Tuesday, robbers hit four banks in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Police arrested suspects in two bank robberies Monday in Prince George’s County. Suspects are still on the loose in the two Montgomery County cases.

Police say Tuesday morning, a man walked into the M&T Bank on Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg inquiring about his account.

"The teller asked him for an ID and there was some exchange of words," said Shiera Goff, Montgomery Co. Police spokeswoman. "He told her he would be back and then around 11:30 a.m., he returned."

This time police say he brought a bag, a gun, and a demand for cash.

While he came in looking for green, he left seeing red. Goff said one of the tellers slipped him money with a dye pack that exploded outside. Police radio traffic indicates there was "money all over the street."

"We are looking for someone who may have cash with red ink on it, and he may possibly have red ink on his person as well," said Goff.

Montgomery County investigators are also searching for another man who robbed a Capital One bank on Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"He presented a note, there was no weapon displayed," said Goff.

In Prince George’s County, police nabbed their guy in two separate bank robberies Monday.

Laurel Police say Christopher Mitchell admitted to stealing over a thousand dollars from a bank on Fairlawn Ave.

Prince George’s County police say they also caught a suspect after a robbery at a PNC Bank on Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville.

"Generally around the holidays is when we do get an increase in bank robberies," Goff said.