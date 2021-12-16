Car crashes into home in Prince George's County; man inside shot, police confirm

A man inside a car that crashed into a home in Brandywine on Thursday night was shot and is in critical condition, Prince George's County Police confirm.

PGPD says a car crashed into a home on the 8000 block of Grayden Lane in Brandywine around 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man inside the car was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No occupants in the house were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

