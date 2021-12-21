Expand / Collapse search

3 teens arrested after man found dead in stairwell inside Bethesda building: police

Teens charged with killing man at shopping center

BETHESDA, Md. - Three teenage males have been arrested after a man was found dead in a stairwell inside a building in Bethesda.

The incident was reported Monday around 8:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Montgomery County police say the victim was found with trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

All three suspects, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.