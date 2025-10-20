3-year-old girl struck, killed near Old Town Winchester walking mall

The Brief A 3-year-old girl was hit and killed while crossing the street with her family. The crash happened near Old Town Winchester’s walking mall around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police are investigating and asking witnesses to contact Detective Minor.



A 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon while walking with her family near Old Town Winchester’s downtown pedestrian walking mall.

Child struck crossing street

The incident happened around 3 p.m. as the family was crossing West Boscawen Street.

Winchester Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when available.

Police seek witnesses

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Detective Minor at 540-662-4131.