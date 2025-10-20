3-year-old girl struck, killed near Old Town Winchester walking mall
WINCHESTER, Va. - A 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon while walking with her family near Old Town Winchester’s downtown pedestrian walking mall.
Child struck crossing street
The incident happened around 3 p.m. as the family was crossing West Boscawen Street.
Winchester Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when available.
Police seek witnesses
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Detective Minor at 540-662-4131.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Winchester Police Department.