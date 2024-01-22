3 teens arrested in armed carjacking of rideshare driver

Three teenagers were arrested this weekend in connection with an armed carjacking in Southeast D.C.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, a rideshare driver picked up the three teens at South Capitol Street and Southern Avenue, SW.

The teens told the driver to take them to an alley near Horner Place and Wilmington Place in Sotheast D.C.

One of the teens took out a gun and demanded the driver's car keys. When the driver refused, the teens assaulted the driver, took the driver's property and fled in the rideshare vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the MPD's helicopter were able to apprehend the three teens and recover the driver's vehicle and property.

Police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and charged him with Armed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Police charged the 14-year-old juvenile male, of Hyattsville, MD, and the 15-year-old juvenile male, of Greenbelt, MD, with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

