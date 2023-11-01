Uber driver carjacked by 3 juveniles in Southeast DC: police

D.C. police are investigating after an Uber driver reported being carjacked by three juveniles in Southeast.

According to a police report, the Uber driver was sitting in his car in the 3100 block of Lyndale Place, SE, when he saw three juveniles ranging in age from about 11 to 15 years old standing on a corner.

A second witness told police they also saw the teens in the area before the carjacking took place.

The victim says the trio came up to him and demanded his car. He said one of the suspects hit him in the face and acted as though they had a firearm in their waistband. That suspect then reportedly told the victim "get out the car or I will shoot you."

The three juveniles fled in the car going southbound down Branch Avenue, SE.

The victim did not want any medical attention. The investigation is ongoing.