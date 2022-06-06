3 shot in Southeast DC; gunman fired shots from SUV, police say

Authorities say three people were shot Sunday in Southeast, D.C. by a gunman who pulled up in a vehicle, fired shots and drove off.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say the shootings happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of 10th Place in the vicinity of the Oak Hill Apartments.

Police say a male suspect driving a white SUV fired shots into a crowd of people from inside the vehicle. Two women and one man were struck by gunfire. Investigators say about 30 rounds were fired and the gunman may have been using what they say was an assault rifle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the suspect was last seen fleeing on Wheeler Road. Investigators say they are unclear if the shooting was random or if someone was targeted.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Sources tell FOX 5’s Melanie Alniwck that a special police officer drew her weapon during the shooting but was not able to fire as the suspect turned and sprayed bullets into her vehicle.

In September of last year, a special officer was shot and killed while on duty in the same area.