3 in custody, 3 sought in mob attack in Arlington: police

Authorities say three juveniles are in custody and three others are being sought after a mob attack Tuesday in Arlington.

The attack was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Road.

Police say a juvenile victim was assaulted by the six attackers who then fled on foot.

The victim was evaluated by medics for non-life threatening injuries.

Following foot pursuits, police say they took three people into custody that matched the descriptions given by the victim. Officers say they are searching for the other three attackers.

The investigation is continuing at this time.