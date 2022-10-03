3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County

Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.

When they arrived, two of the suspects threatened the victims at gunpoint, leading them to the exterior of their apartment building on the basement floor and taking two adult dogs and a puppy, police say.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows driven by a white female.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-6155 or to contact the Anne Arundel police tip line at 410-222-4700.