Reward offered for information on puppies stolen from DC foster home

Animal rescue officials are offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of several puppies that were allegedly stolen from a D.C. foster home for dogs.

According to the HRA, six now five-week old puppies were stolen from the foster home when they were just 3.5 weeks-old.

HRA officials said the puppies were separated from their mother at a critical age. Infant puppies generally need to be with their mothers and littermates until they are 8 to 10 weeks-old.

The puppies are believed to have been potentially sold or given to unsuspecting buyers or adopters.

According to officials, the mother of the puppies was initially found by HRA officials and taken into the shelter after they realized that she was pregnant.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Humane Rescue Alliance

In early August, the mother gave birth to seven puppies and the group was transferred to a foster home where they could spend their critical growth period together in a more ideal environment than the shelter.

Officials said later in August, the HRA received a call about an abandoned dog who was tied to a pole and they confirmed it was the mother who gave birth.

That prompted humane law enforcement officers to conduct a search and seizure warrant at the address where the puppies were suspected of living over the weekend of September 10. The search resulted in one of the puppies being found.

That lone puppies was reunited with its mother and is now in the care of HRA.

The HRA is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information that results in the puppies being found and returned safely.

Anyone with information is urged to call HRA at 202-723-5730.