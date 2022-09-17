French Bulldog stolen from Georgetown hotel reunited with owner; Search for suspect continues

article

A dog stolen from a hotel in the Georgetown area of Northwest, D.C. has been returned to its owner as police continue to search for a suspect in the incident.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the dog was stolen on Friday around 6:00 p.m. from a hotel room.

The dog's owner, who is a registered nurse from New York, told FOX 5 that the incident happened at the Embassy Suites by Hilton located along the 1200 block of 22nd Street in Georgetown.

According to the owner, the 6-month-old dog, named Hugo, was last seen by the hotel's housekeeping staff.

Police said a suspect entered the hotel room Hugo was staying in, took the dog, and then fled the scene.

On Sunday, MPD announced that safely returned to his owner.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

The owner told FOX 5 that the hotel reported an anonymous person dropped the dog off at the hotel. The owner said that the anonymous person claimed to see the dog with a person in his neighborhood, but did not specify who.

The owner sent FOX 5 the following video of Hugo and her being reunited.

MPD released the following photos of the suspect, who can be seen walking through the hotel with Hugo:

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who may information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

This incident is the latest in a string of dogs, especially French Bulldogs, being stolen across the D.C. region this year.