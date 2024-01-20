25 shots fired in DC shooting, 1 adult injured, suspect remains at large: police

Officials are on the scene of a critical shooting in Northwest that left one adult injured.

READ MORE: Fredericksburg teacher pulls AR-15 on kids after doorbell prank

According to officials, they responded to the 4900 block of Arkansas Avenue for a shooting investigation. Officials arrived on the scene and discovered an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say the man is unconscious but still breathing.

D.C. officials say 25 shots were fired.

The suspect fled the scene in a white van. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.