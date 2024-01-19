A middle school teacher in Fredericksburg was arrested and charged after she allegedly chased a group of girls while pointing an AR-15 rifle at them.

FOX 5 has learned the teacher did all this because the girls rang her doorbell and took off running. The game is called Ding Dong Ditch.



It’s pretty shocking based on the details coming from investigators. 35-year-old Doronda Bailey, a teacher at Walker Grant Middle School, is charged with five counts of brandishing a firearm.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, the incident took place in a Fredericksburg neighborhood on Friday around 4:30 p.m. A group of girls were playing Ding Dong Ditch, and a police report states they rang Bailey’s doorbell twice and took off.

The department says moments later, Bailey drove up to the children, threatened them and displayed the semi-automatic firearm.

Middle school teacher in Virginia pulls AR-15 on kids after doorbell prank

The children told their parents, who called the police, and Bailey was arrested and initially taken into custody without bond. FOX 5 has learned she has since been released.

The parent we spoke with tells us that her daughter was told by the school administration that they’re disappointed in the girls, and she feels the school administration is supporting the teacher.

"I don’t condone what my daughter and her friends did, but I feel like the teacher could have handled the situation in so many other ways," said Ashleigh, one of the kids' mothers.

We have reached out to Fredericksburg City Public Schools and we’re awaiting their response.



