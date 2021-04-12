23-year-old Germantown woman missing since Friday after family says she went dancing with friends

Authorities are asking for help finding a woman missing from Montgomery County.

Officers say 23-year-old Juliette Rubiano of Othello Terrace in Germantown was last seen by family Friday, April 9.

Juliette Rubiano (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police say Rubiano told her family that she was going out dancing with friends and did not return home.

Rubiano is 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and curly black hair. Here family says they have not been able to contact her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.