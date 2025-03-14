214 undocumented migrants in custody following ICE and law enforcement partnership in VA

The Brief 214 undocumented migrants were arrested in Northern Virginia by ICE and law enforcement between March 1 to 13. This is all a part of an enhanced targeted enforcement operation focusing on transnational organized crime, gangs, and undocumented migrant offenders.



President Donald Trump's plan to crackdown on illegal immigration continues to hit the DMV.

Among those arrested include:

A 26-year-old Salvadoran undocumented migrant and member of MS-13 was previously convicted of malicious wounding and larceny.

A 46-year-old, previously removed Salvadoran undocumented migrant and member of MS-13 was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing, illegal re-entry after removal, and disorderly conduct.

A 40-year-old Salvadoran undocumented migrant and member of MS-13 who is wanted by authorities in El Salvador for aggravated extortion.

A 37-year-old Jamaican undocumented migrant was previously convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A 46-year-old Mexican undocumented migrant was previously convicted of indecent liberties with a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution.

A 27-year-old Honduran undocumented migrant previously convicted of object sexual penetration. The alien is currently detained pending removal proceedings.

MORE RELATED NEWS: Multiple ICE arrests reported across northern Virginia causing 'wave of anxiety'

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made 214 arrests after teaming up with law enforcement for an enhanced targeted enforcement operation focusing on transnational organized crime, gangs, and undocumented migrant offenders in Northern Virginia from March 1 to 13.

Related article

"Our communities in Virginia are safer today because our law enforcement officers stood between them and the danger. During this enforcement operation, ICE and our law enforcement partners targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most gang-infested neighborhoods in Northern Virginia, and this resulted in 214 arrests," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russ Hott.

According to ICE, the notorious MS-13 and 18th Street gangs are known to operate in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.