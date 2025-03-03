Multiple ICE arrests reported across northern Virginia causing 'wave of anxiety'

FOX 5 is following reports of immigration arrests happening across northern Virginia.

Activists Concerned

What they're saying:

In statements sent to FOX 5, both Homeland Security and ICE officials said they do not comment on the specifics of ongoing operations by policy and for officer safety but according to grassroots immigration organizations, several people were taken into custody and detained on Monday.

"We know there has been activity in Arlington, Reston, Manassas and other areas throughout Northern Virginia," said Danny Cendjas, an organizer with La ColectiVA.

Video shared by the group on social media shows several ICE agents taking people into custody at an apartment complex in the Buckingham neighborhood in Arlington off of George Mason Drive.

Increase in Arrests

What we know:

ICE officials told FOX 5 that since Jan. 20, the agency has significantly increased its immigration enforcement activities, with assistance from federal law enforcement partners and the DoD.

Two weeks ago, ICE agents, with help from the DEA arrested three undocumented immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador in Sterling, Virginia.

Organizers with La ColectiVA said the feeling in the immigrant community is tense.

"Fear. Uncertainty. There's a wave of anxiety that is affecting folks and that is really worrying the community members," said Beatriz. "We've also heard of people saying ICE agents are door-knocking different apartments claiming they're looking for people but they're just knocking on every door looking for everybody. Again, just expanding their net of who they're trying to target."

Cendjas also said that they are disappointed that in an area that is largely represented by Democrats, they have not seen lawmakers taking any direct actions.

"There's a lot of stress and uncertainty for sure, but I think there's a lot of anger and recognition of the failure of political leadership in our region," Cendjas said.

Youngkin Issues Executive Order

Local Police Can Help ICE:

Last week, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order telling state police to assist and cooperate with ICE officials.

Youngkin’s order directs localities to cooperate with 287(g) , a program designed to allow law enforcement agencies to carry out federal immigration efforts, including deportation. That means police in Virginia can now help with immigration enforcement at the local level and they have the power to work alongside ICE.

State police can apprehend "criminal illegal immigrants who pose a risk to public safety" and jails now have to work with ICE and report inmates who are incarcerated.

Immigration attorneys in Virginia argue this executive order opens the door to racial profiling and creates distrust between the immigrant community and police.

