2025 Virginia Election: Who's on the ballot for governor, lt. governor, attorney general

Virginia voters will head to the polls on November 4, 2025, to choose the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general — with several historic races underway and early voting already open across the Commonwealth.

When is election day in Virginia?

Election Day is on November 4, 2025. Early voting is already underway.

Who is running for governor in Virginia?

Former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and current Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are vying to become the first woman to hold the highest office in the state.

Abigail Spanberger is a former Virginia congresswoman, who also worked as an inspector with the U.S. Postal Service and as a case officer with the CIA.

Spanberger’s intelligence background has shaped her approach to leadership and public service. She pointed to her years in the intelligence community as critical preparation for tackling complex issues.

"My time in the CIA taught me the importance of being decisive, understanding the nuances of global and domestic threats, and working collaboratively to solve problems," she said. "These are lessons I’ll bring to the governor’s office."

Winsome Earle-Sears is a native of Kingston, Jamaica, who immigrated to the United States at the age of six.

She went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps and has also served as the vice president of the Virginia State Board of Education, worked as a presidential appointee to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Earle-Sears was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2002. She became the first female Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, and the first Black woman elected to statewide office, in 2022.

Who is running for lieutenant governor in Virginia?

Republican John Reid and Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi (D-District 15) are running for lieutenant governor in Virginia.

Reid is the first openly gay man to receive a major party endorsement in Virginia. He lives in Richmond with his partner.

According to his campaign website, John has been the host of the WRVA Morning Show for the past eight years. This is one of the nation's longest-running conservative talk radio programs.

Reid is the founder and chair of The Virginia Council, which was founded in 2021. The group's website states that the aim of the council is to "safeguard the Commonwealth’s monuments, art and historic sites—not simply as relics, but as resources for learning, dialogue and community connection."

Reid also served as one of the final interns to President Ronald Reagan in Los Angeles when he was younger. He then went on to serve as Communications Director for U.S. Senator George Allen. He additionally served as Chief Communications Officer for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Hashmi emigrated with her mother and older brother from India to the United States when she was 4 years old, according to her campaign website.

She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class and attended Georgia Southern University before earning her PhD in American literature from Emory University.

She and her husband moved to the Richmond area in 1991, where they still live. They have two daughters, who both graduated from Chesterfield County Public Schools and the University of Virginia.

Prior to being a member of the Virginia State Senate, Hashmi spent nearly three decades as a professor at both the University of Richmond and Reynolds Community College.

Who is running for attorney general in Virginia?

Jay Jones is the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s Attorney General. He’s running against Republican incumbent Jason Miyares, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

36-year-old Jones served two terms in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 to 2022.

Since leaving the Virginia House of Delegates, Jones told FOX 5 DC that he’s been working "in the private sector, litigating in court against Governor Youngkin and Jason Miyares on behalf of folks like the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP to protect voting rights."

Jones' campaign has been rocked by surfaced 2022 texts in which he mused about shooting a Republican lawmaker.

In the messages, Jones commented about former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, saying, "three people two bullets…Gilbert, Hitler, and Polpot…Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

In a statement, Jones said in part: "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry."

Miyares, 49, was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and grew up in Virginia Beach. He’s served as the attorney general for Virginia since 2022.

Before that, Miyares served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2016 to 2022.

Miyares is Cuban-American; his mother fled from Havana, Cuba in 1965. He is the first Hispanic American elected to statewide office in Virginia and the first child of an immigrant to become Attorney General.

Sample ballot for Virginia election 2025

The Virginia Department of Elections has a list of all candidates on the ballot on November 4. Take a look here.

Ballotpedia has an interactive sample ballot based off of your address. You can also reach out to your state or local election office for an official sample ballot.