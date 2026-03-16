Fairfax County casino proposal moves to governor’s desk

The Brief A bill allowing a Fairfax County casino is now awaiting action from Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who can sign, amend, or veto it. The latest version focuses on a referendum for a permanent casino near a Silver Line Metro station in Tysons, with revenue earmarked for Fairfax County public schools. Spanberger has not indicated her decision yet, while opponents have launched a campaign urging her to veto the legislation.



The fate of a casino in Fairfax County is sitting on Governor Abigail Spanberger's desk, where she could sign, amend or veto the casino bill.

What we know:

On Friday, the Virginia State Senate voted to accept a substitute for Senate Bill 756, which would allow a temporary casino in Fairfax to operate for up to five years or until the county chooses an operator for a permanent casino.

The bill passed Friday is a change from a version that passed the Virginia House of Delegates in the beginning of March, which opened the door for a referendum vote to take place.

The temporary casino bill hasn't yet passed the House, according to Senator Scott Surovell.

The bill in front of Spanberger does not include a temporary casino.

Dig deeper:

If a permanent casino is approved in a referendum vote, the tax revenue would be split between state and local governments – but earmarked in Fairfax County for K-12 public schools.

Legislation restricts the casing to be built in a 1.5-million-square-foot mixed-use development near a Silver Line Metro station and within two miles of a large regional mall – effectively limiting it to Tysons.

What they're saying:

Governor Abigail Spanberger has not indicated whether she will sign the bill, and a campaign urging her to veto it has already begun. Her office said she will review the legislation, noting past openness to casino proposals if a statewide gaming commission is established.