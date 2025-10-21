The Brief Election Day in Virginia is on Nov. 4. Voters will elect a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among other roles. Republican John Reid is running for lieutenant governor of Virginia. Reid told VPM earlier this year that he'd "like to be an ambassador for the state of Virginia."



On Nov. 4, voters across Virginia will cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. They'll also vote to elect all 100 representatives of the Virginia House of Delegates for the next two years. There are several local races, as well.

Virginia's off-year elections typically draw national attention, as the Associated Press notes. This is because they are widely seen as a microcosm of how a wider area may vote, in this case the United States. In other words, whether a Republican or a Democrat is elected, it could indicate the general direction voters might go in next year's midterms.

The candidates who have gotten the most attention, understandably, are Virginia's gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. But who are the people running for that second top spot of lieutenant governor?

Republican John Reid is running for lieutenant governor of Virginia. He became the party's de facto nominee after Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity announced earlier this year that he was withdrawing from the race due to health complications.

Although Reid is not running on the same ticket as Earle-Sears, he has praised her as a "fighter."

Let's delve into who Reid is.

Personal and professional life

What we know:

Reid is the first openly gay man to receive a major party endorsement in Virginia. He lives in Richmond with his partner.

According to his campaign website, John has been the host of the WRVA Morning Show for the past eight years. This is one of the nation's longest-running conservative talk radio programs.

Reid is the founder and chair of The Virginia Council, which was founded in 2021. The group's website states that the aim of the council is to "safeguard the Commonwealth’s monuments, art and historic sites—not simply as relics, but as resources for learning, dialogue and community connection."

Reid also served as one of the final interns to President Ronald Reagan in Los Angeles when he was younger. He then went on to serve as Communications Director for U.S. Senator George Allen. He additionally served as Chief Communications Officer for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Reid also spent over a decade as a television news anchor and investigative reporter. He covered everything from crime to consumer protection.

On the issues

What they're saying:

Reid told VPM earlier this year that he'd "like to be an ambassador for the state of Virginia." He wants to "sell the state to people who are trying to decide whether they're going to bring new jobs to Virginia or Tennessee or Charlotte."

"Every decision that I would be making and everything I'd be advocating would be about: Does it make the people more free?" he said. "Does it make it possible for more people to work and earn a living so they can feed their families and be prosperous?"

In addition to wanting to bring more jobs to the Old Dominion, Reid states on his campaign website that if elected, he will focus on standing up for law enforcement, lowering taxes, defending the Second Amendment, enforcing immigration laws and defending the right to life.

In line with his work with The Virginia Council, he believes in "protecting and learning" from history by advocating for the preservation of cultural landmarks. He also aims to "protect people and institutions of faith."

Additionally, Reid told FOX 5 DC's Jim Lokay that he is leaning into the parental rights issues that helped propel Gov. Glenn Youngkin to victory in 2021.

Amid controversies over bathroom and locker room policies in several local school districts, including Title IX investigations that could affect federal funding, Reid has framed parental involvement as a matter of common sense and safety.

"Parents in Northern Virginia, even the ones who would never consider voting Republican or a little left of center, they're saying this is crazy," Reid said. "It's crazy when you put the safety of the students in jeopardy. It's crazy when you put the privacy of young women in jeopardy. It's crazy when you put your funding in jeopardy."

"I'm just kind of shocked at the recklessness of the adults who have been entrusted with making important decisions, and they're not making those important decisions," he added.