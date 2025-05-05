2 teens killed in high-speed crash near Pentagon, police say

The Brief Two teenagers killed in high-speed crash near Pentagon, police say. BMW struck a Lexus before crashing into a concrete barrier. Driver remains hospitalized, police seeking information.



Two teenagers were killed late Saturday night when their vehicle collided with another car near the Pentagon before crashing into a concrete barrier, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Route 110 at Washington Boulevard. Investigators said the driver of a BMW sedan was speeding southbound when the vehicle struck a Lexus, veered off the road, and slammed into a barrier.

Teen crash near Pentagon

What we know:

All three occupants of the BMW, teenage boys, were transported to area hospitals. The two passengers were pronounced dead, while the driver remains hospitalized in critical condition. The Lexus' occupants were uninjured.

Police seek more information

Officials have not yet identified the victims. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective S. Lafley at slafley@arlingtonva.us, 703-228-4052, or 1-866-411-TIPS.