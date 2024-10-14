2 teens injured, 1 man found dead in car following separate shootings in Columbia

article

Howard County police are investigating a weekend shooting at a shopping center that left two teens injured.

According to police, officers were called to the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia just after 9 p.m. on Oct.12 where they found two boys, 16 and 17 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Both victims were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the shopping center. There is no suspect information at this time.

MORE FROM FOX 5: 5-year-old non-verbal child with autism found dead in pond in Charles County

Police say at this time, they do not believe this shooting is connected to the death of a man found shot in the same parking lot earlier that morning.

As officers were making routine checks in the area of Centre Park Drive around 2:15 a.m., they found a man later identified as 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan dead inside a car parked behind an office building. The circumstances of the shooting, including when it occurred, are unknown.

The victim will be identified when next of kin has been notified, police say.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing. Anyone with information in either of these cases is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.