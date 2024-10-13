5-year-old non-verbal child missing from Charles County neighborhood

article

Deputies are searching for a missing 5-year-old child who has autism and is non-verbal after he went missing from a neighborhood in Charles County Sunday.

Authorities say Miles McMahon was last seen in the 1000 block of St. Pauls Drive, in the Bannister neighborhood in Waldorf around 11 a.m.

McMahon is described as a white male, 4' tall, weighing 60 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, no shoes, no pants.

Anyone who sees Miles McMahon is asked to call police immediately.