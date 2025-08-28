2 separate animal cruelty cases under investigation in DMV

The Brief Police in the DMV are investigating two cases of extreme animal cruelty. In D.C., a dog named Waffles was shot twice by someone after he escaped from his owner's yard. In Manassas, an emaciated dog covered in feces was dumped at the Humane Rescue Alliance. It had to be euthanized. Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. Police or Prince William County Police.



Two dogs have died and two separate animal cruelty investigations are underway in the DMV.

Dog shot in DC

A three-year-old dog named "Waffles" was shot to death in D.C. Waffles was up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance nearly two years ago.

He was a happy, healthy dog who loved to cuddle and play.

When Waffles finally found his forever family, he should have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, someone shot Waffles twice, and he died at an animal hospital.

On August 4, his owner, Sean Branchaw found him bleeding out.

"It was….it was horrific," Branchaw said.

He said Waffles got out from their backyard and he believes the dog was trying to get in through the front when someone, for some reason, shot Waffles twice. He died later that evening.

"It’s something that nobody should experience," said Branchaw.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"We have some information that we’re working with but we’re looking for more and that’s why we’re offering the reward," said Timothy Moyer, Director of Animal Protection Humane Rescue Alliance.

Branchaw wants the gun that killed Waffles taken off the street and hopes to see the city invest better resources in their Northeast neighborhood.

"That’s what I would like to see come out of this," he told FOX 5. "Savor the moment while you still have them with you because you never know when that’s no longer going to be possible."

Starving dog dumped in Prince William County

Police in Prince William County are investigating after a dog was discovered emaciated and covered in feces.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in this separate but deeply disturbing animal cruelty case.

"I don’t know anybody who could look at that image and not find it heartbreaking," said Jonothan Perok with the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say on Monday, staff at Battlefield Animal Clinic in Manassas had to euthanize the dog after they found him outside of their building emaciated, covered in feces and with abrasions all over its body.

Officers are now looking to identify a man who they say was caught on camera dumping the dog. His car was also caught on surveillance video.

"Even our animal control officers who deal with animals on a daily basis found this dog to be in one of the worst conditions they’ve seen," Perok said.

What you can do

If you have any information on the suspect who may have shot Waffles, call MPD.

Anyone with information on the emaciated dog left in Manassas is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.