Surveillance photos show emaciated dog abandoned at Virginia clinic; investigation underway

article

The Brief An emaciated and severely ill dog was found in a cage outside the Battlefield Animal Clinic in Manassas on Monday morning, according to police. Clinic staff provided immediate care for the dog, but it had to be humanely euthanized due to its poor health and suffering. Surveillance footage shows a man abandoning the dog from a light-colored sedan with Maryland tags.



A felony animal cruelty investigation is underway in Prince William County after a severely emaciated dog was found abandoned in a cage outside a Manassas animal clinic.

What we know:

The discovery was made by clinic staff who arrived for work early Monday morning and immediately provided care for the suffering animal.

On August 25, at approximately 10:49 a.m., animal control was dispatched to the Battlefield Animal Clinic on Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a reported case of animal cruelty. Staff had arrived at the facility around 6 a.m. to find an adult tan and white Pit bull/Husky-mix inside a cage at the side of the building. The dog was described as being severely emaciated and in poor health.

The clinic staff provided immediate care for the dog before it was transported to the PWC Animal Services Center. Due to its suffering and poor quality of life, the animal was humanely euthanized, according to police. The dog's remains have been submitted for a necropsy and further examination.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Details of the suspect:

Investigators say that nearby surveillance cameras captured a light-colored sedan, possibly a Lexus with Maryland tags, pulling into an adjacent parking lot at approximately 4:18 a.m.

The driver, described as a male of unknown age or race, was seen removing the cage and abandoning the dog before immediately leaving the area. The driver was wearing a baseball hat, a white tank top and a dark-colored shirt draped over his shoulders.