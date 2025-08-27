3-year-old dog named 'Waffles' shot, killed in DC: $5,000 reward for suspect info

article

The Brief The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the shooting death of a dog named Waffles. The three-year-old dog was shot in the 600 block of 18th Street NE on August 4 and later died from his injuries. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the DC Metropolitan Police Department.



What we know:

The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) is seeking the public's help in finding the person responsible for the shooting death of a rescue dog named Waffles.

The young dog was shot in the 600 block of 18th Street NE on August 4, sometime between 8 and 9 p.m., according to a release by HRA. He was shot twice in his upper body and later died from his injuries. Because a gun was fired, the investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

The backstory:

Waffles was first adopted in November 2023. His adopter, Sean Branchaw, said, "Waffles was a sweet dog who loved cuddles, running by the RFK fields, and smelling every signpost on the block. He is dearly missed."

Lisa LaFontaine, CEO of the Humane Rescue Alliance, said the loss is heartbreaking. "Every act of cruelty is heartbreaking, but it is especially painful when a case involves an animal who once found safety and love through HRA," she said. LaFontaine also stressed the importance of finding the person responsible to ensure the firearm isn’t used to harm anyone else.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 202-723-5730 ext. 1.