2 rescued after vehicle stranded in high water in Upper Marlboro

First responders rescued two people after their vehicle became stranded in high water early Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County a day after a powerful storm brought heavy rain and flooding to the area.

Authorities were called to Water Street and Main Street in Upper Marlboro around 3:30 a.m. where they assisted two of the vehicle’s occupants to dry land. No injuries were reported.

A powerful storm system lashed the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday. Heavy rain flooded area roadways and damaging winds produced thousands of power outages across the area.

Several school systems closed, delayed opening times, or dismissed students early Tuesday and Wednesday.

