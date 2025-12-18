Maryland Transportation Authority to vote on new Chesapeake Bay Bridge crossing plan

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board is set to vote Thursday on a recommended preferred alternative for a future Chesapeake Bay crossing.

The recommended option, known as "Alternative C," calls for building two new four‑lane bridge spans and removing the existing Bay Bridge structures.

What they're saying:

"This recommendation is an exciting step that moves us closer to a Bay crossing that provides a smoother travel experience for those who drive over the bridge and the Marylanders who live by it," said Maryland Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle in a statement. "Alternative C is the option that best supports Marylanders’ current and future daily travel needs with the least environmental impact on our treasured Chesapeake Bay."

Alternative C includes:

Construction of two new four‑lane bridge spans with full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay, improving safety and adding capacity, reliability and mobility.

Removal of the existing Bay Bridge spans to address narrow lanes and missing shoulders, eliminate the need for major rehabilitation work and reduce related delays, and increase navigational clearance to meet U.S. Coast Guard standards. The new clearance would match the Key Bridge, allowing larger ships to reach the Port of Baltimore.

Widening US 50/301 to eight lanes — four in each direction — from west of Oceanic Drive to east of Cox Creek to support traffic transitions to the new crossing.

Financial commitments for transit‑related improvements.

An optional bicycle and pedestrian shared‑use path, which the MDTA will continue evaluating before deciding whether to include it.

MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner says Alternative C is the most cost‑effective option, has the least environmental and community impact, and would improve safety. He adds that the project could generate $17–$23 billion for the local economy and create 61,300 to 75,600 jobs, most of them in construction.

Construction on the project could begin by the summer of 2032. More information can be found online.