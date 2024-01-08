Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:30 PM EST until WED 8:55 PM EST, Fauquier County
Flood Warning
until TUE 11:45 PM EST, Fauquier County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:41 AM EST until THU 5:43 AM EST, City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:04 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Prince Georges County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:46 PM EST until WED 2:30 PM EST, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:09 PM EST until WED 2:15 AM EST, Frederick County, Carroll County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 AM EST, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 AM EST, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Fredericksburg, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Prince William County, Stafford County
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM EST, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Stafford County, Charles County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EST, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George's County

DC, Maryland & Virginia storm-related school closings, delays, and early dismissals for Wed., Jan. 10

By , , , and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated January 9, 2024 9:56PM
Maryland Schools
FOX 5 DC

Flood watches, high wind warnings and more inclement DC, Maryland, Virginia weather

FOX 5's Caitlin Roth has the latest weather forecast for the D.C. region.

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Schools across the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions have delayed opening times Wednesday as severe weather and power outages have caused problems for drivers.

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The storms brought significant flooding and damaging winds.

