Prince George’s County firefighters find 1 resident dead after Laurel blaze

Prince George’s County firefighters located one victim who died in the midst of a fire in Laurel Monday morning.

The man has not been identified – nor have fire officials indicated the condition of anyone else who might have been in the home when the fire broke out.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County police investigating early morning deadly shooting

Three Prince George’s County firefighters were transported away from the scene while battling the blaze on Bond Mill Road.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Officials say they found “extensive storage” in the home, and the first floor partially collapsed.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Restaurant erupts in flames in Prince George's County

Crews responded to the two-story home around 7:30 a.m.

A couple of hours later, smoke was still billowing out, and additional units were called in.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials indicated that the fire had been extinguished shortly before noon.