Prince George’s County police investigating early morning deadly shooting
LAUREL, Md. - Prince George’s County police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Laurel early Monday morning.
Investigators arrived at the scene in the 12000 block of Laurel-Bowie Road around 6 a.m.
The say the victim – who has not been identified – was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police are trying to identify a suspect and a motive in the killing.
If you have any information that might help police, call 1-866-411-8477.