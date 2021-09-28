2 people hurt in Herndon lightning strike

Around the same time that people in Northern Virginia were reporting a "loud boom" in D.C.’s suburbs, Fairfax County fire and rescue officials said two people in the Herndon area were hurt when lightning struck.

Rescue crews responded to a building in the 13000 block of Woodland Park Road after the reported lightning strike.

They do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

The building was not damaged.

Officials said they could not confirm whether the "loud boom" – which a FOX 5 meteorologist explained was thunder – and the lightning strike were connected.

They say traffic lights in the area of Centreville Road and Route 267 were also out around the time of the lightning strike.

