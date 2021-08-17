Fairfax County townhouse fire leaves one injured; nearby homes with damage

An early morning fire at a Fairfax County townhouse sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Fortnightly Boulevard in Herndon.

Officials say two alarms were called before the blaze was placed under control. Nearby townhouses sustained minor damage, authorities say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.