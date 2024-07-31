2 officers involved in Bijan Ghaisar killing sue department: report

Two U.S. Park Police officers involved in the 2017 deadly shooting of Bijan Ghaisar are suing the interior department, according to a report on the Washington Post.

The newspaper posted a copy of the lawsuit online.

Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard are requesting the court force the interior department to issue a ruling about their employment.

Both officers have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

Ghaisar, 25, was unarmed when he was shot ten times after a slow speed chase along the George Washington Memorial Parkway. At the time federal prosecutors said there was 'insufficient evidence' to file charges. in 2020, a Fairfax County grand jury indicted both men on manslaughter.

The indictment was later tossed out.