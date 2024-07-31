2 officers involved in Bijan Ghaisar killing sue department: report
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two U.S. Park Police officers involved in the 2017 deadly shooting of Bijan Ghaisar are suing the interior department, according to a report on the Washington Post.
The newspaper posted a copy of the lawsuit online.
Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard are requesting the court force the interior department to issue a ruling about their employment.
Both officers have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.
Ghaisar, 25, was unarmed when he was shot ten times after a slow speed chase along the George Washington Memorial Parkway. At the time federal prosecutors said there was 'insufficient evidence' to file charges. in 2020, a Fairfax County grand jury indicted both men on manslaughter.
The indictment was later tossed out.