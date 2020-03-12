2 new ‘presumptive positive’ cases of coronavirus confirmed in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two new “presumptive positive” cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Fairfax County residents, officials announced on Thursday.
With the two new cases revealed, the total is now four in Fairfax County.
Schools in Fairfax are closed Monday as personnel plan for remote learning.
