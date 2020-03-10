2 new coronavirus cases identified in Prince George’s County

One day after identifying Prince George’s County’s first case of the novel coronavirus that has sparked concern worldwide, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that cases in two more residents have been confirmed.

Officials believe they traveled internationally on a cruise.

According to Alsobrooks, the couple are quarantined.

The patient who the county announced on Monday evening is a woman in her 50s, who contracted the virus while traveling outside of the region.

She’s had no contact with school children, and self quarantined at home. According to Alsobrooks, she’s in good condition.

The County Executive also said her family was quarantined in the home.