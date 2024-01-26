2 men stabbed after a large fight escalates in Bethesda

The Montgomery County police are investigating the stabbing of two adult male victims, following a large fight in Bethesda.

Police say the incident took place on Sunday, January 14. Surveillance video has been released and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.



According to police, around 2 a.m., a large fight began outside the La Catrina Bar and Lounge in the 4900 block of Cordell Avenue. Police say one of the victims was leaving the business when he was struck by an unknown suspect, causing him to fall to the ground. While on the ground, a second suspect joined them, and both suspects began to strike the victim. When the victim attempted to get to a safe location, he observed a stab wound to his side. The second victim, upon leaving the business, observed a group of individuals fighting and attempted to intervene when he was stabbed in the back.



Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org.