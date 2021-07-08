Herndon police arrest second man within a week for assaulting woman during massage

Herndon police have arrested two men in one week accused of sexually assaulting women during a massage.

In the latest case, police have charged Carlos Salvador Morales Lopez, 55, of aggravated sexual battery.

Police say Lopez, who lives in Herndon, has clients across the D.C. region and even in other states.

Lisa Herndon, Herndon police spokeswoman, said Lopez doesn’t do traditional massages but touts himself as a spiritual healer for both adults and children.

"One of the other services our suspect allegedly provides are services for infants who are having nightmares," said Herndon. "And they call him ‘children healer.’"

RELATED: Virginia massage therapist facing multiple sexual battery charges free on bond

Herndon said the woman who came forward said she was referred to Lopez by a family member.

She said Lopez was working out of a residence in the 800 block of Sycamore Ct. FOX 5 found no record that he is licensed in Virginia as a massage therapist.

Court records show a Fairfax County judge released Lopez on on bond.

This arrest follows news that a Herndon massage therapist accused of sex crimes was arrested and released for a third time.

Herndon police say 39-year-old Zachary Nelson Guzman-Orellana, who goes by Zachary Guzman, was arrested last week on an aggravated sexual battery charge. He’s now facing a total of four charges as women continue to come forward to police.

Police say they believe there could be additional victims in both cases and are urging people with information to contact police at (703) 435-6846.

Advertisement



