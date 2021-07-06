Fairfax County massage therapist charged with sex crimes for third time

A Fairfax County massage therapist accused of sex crimes has been arrested for a third time.

Herndon police say 39-year-old Zachary Nelson Guzman-Orellana, who goes by Zachary Guzman, was arrested last week on an aggravated sexual battery charge. He’s now facing a total of four charges as women continue to come forward to police.

"These victims were all clients of the subject and were receiving massages at the time," said Lisa Herndon, spokeswoman for Herndon Police.

Guzman’s massage business is called Zero Guilt Therapy. On his website, he says he has 20 plus years of experience and is "affiliated with other 5 star resorts & hotels around the Washington, D.C. area."

Guzman was first arrested in April and charged with aggravated sexual battery by a therapist.

"The following month, in May, we were able to get additional charges, sexual battery and then object sexual penetration," said Herndon. "So victims saw our releases that we did publicly and they came forward. They were really brave and came forward to tell their story."

After his arrest in both April and May, Guzman was released on his own recognizance.

Following his June arrest, at least for now, he’s being held without bond. An arraignment scheduled for Tuesday was continued.

The website for his business says it’s "temporarily closed," and a message to client says in part, "Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, all massage appointments are canceled or postponed." Guzman worked at a Herndon business park in the 400 block of Carlisle Drive.

A client who requested not to be named told FOX 5 that Guzman "pushed the envelope" and was touchy. She says after her last massage, she felt uncomfortable enough that she vowed not to return. Then she saw the criminal charges.

Guzman, who police say lives in Leesburg, is still a licensed massage therapist in Virginia.

According to online records, in 2019 he was the subject of a proceeding with the state board of nursing, but no disciplinary action was taken. FOX 5 is working to get more information on the proceeding.

Meanwhile, police say their investigation is not over.

"I would encourage anybody, if you do think that you were possibly a victim to reach out to us," said Herndon.

Police are asking victims – or anyone who might have additional information on the investigation – to call (703) 435-6846.