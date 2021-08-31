2 Fredericksburg-area schools shift to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreaks

Students in two Fredericksburg, Virginia schools have shifted to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreaks.

Walker-Grant Middle School reverted to online classes on August 26. In a tweet, Fredericksburg City Public Schools said the decision was made after consultation with the local health department and that students would return on September 7. Students were asked to not attend any school events during that time period.

A Spotsylvania County Public Schools spokesperson told FOX 5 that there were 15 positive COVID-19 cases and approximately 100 quarantines at Chancellor High School as of August 28. Virtual instruction for Chancellor students will be held from August 31 to September 10. No after school activities, practices, and athletic events will not take place during that time.

In a letter home to Chancellor students, principal Cassandra Crawford said that anyone identified as a close contact to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 must complete the 14-day quarantine period before returning to school -- which may fall after September 10.