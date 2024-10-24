Expand / Collapse search

Shooting victim dies along Prince George’s roadway after officers flagged down

Updated  October 24, 2024 11:56am EDT
RIVERDALE, Md. - A shooting victim is dead after officers were flagged down along a Prince George’s County roadway early Thursday.

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when a citizen flagged down patrol officers in the 4800 block of Veterans Parkway in Riverdale. 

Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive. Investigators say it does not appear to be a random crime. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.