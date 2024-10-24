Shooting victim dies along Prince George’s roadway after officers flagged down
RIVERDALE, Md. - A shooting victim is dead after officers were flagged down along a Prince George’s County roadway early Thursday.
The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when a citizen flagged down patrol officers in the 4800 block of Veterans Parkway in Riverdale.
Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive. Investigators say it does not appear to be a random crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.