DC shooting leaves 1 dead, nearby early learning center placed on lockdown

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C., leaving local residents on edge and prompting a nearby childhood education center to go on lockdown.

The incident took place on 6th Street SE, where police say a man wearing a face mask and dressed in black opened fire with a rifle. Authorities are now searching for a white SUV believed to be connected to the shooting.

The call came in around 4 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, he was unconscious and not breathing when medics transported him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

One woman who lives in the community described what she heard to FOX 5: "A barrage of shots, continuous shots. It was like, Bow, bow, bow!"

"We are not safe in the city, 4 o'clock in the afternoon, sunlight outside. We just got to do better," she continued. "We have to find a way to stop the gun violence. We are definitely a city under siege at this moment."

Southeast DC shooting leaves 1 dead, nearby early learning center placed on locked down

In the wake of the shooting, Sunshine Early Learning Center, located nearby, was placed on lockdown.

Teachers, students, and staff remained inside while anxious parents waited for updates and to retrieve their children.

In response to the shooting, Sunshine Early Learning Center issued a statement addressing the tragic event:

"We are taking this time to follow up and address the fatal incident that occurred today, Wednesday, October 23, 2024. We first would like to send our condolences to the families who have lost loved ones due to the shooting that occurred today. It is important to address the adversity and tragedy that took place on the 4200 Block of 6th Street. Sunshine Early Learning Center has been working diligently to ensure the safety of our students and staff. It is our number one priority."

"We also want to bring awareness to the importance of ending gun violence in our neighborhood and strategies to create a safer external environment for our families and scholars … We will continue to be the voice of our community and the support of our families," the statement continues.

As a precaution, Sunshine Early Learning Center announced it will cancel all outdoor activities for the next week, with activities continuing indoors. The center will also operate on a modified schedule for the remainder of the week:

Thursday, October 24, 2024: 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25, 2024: 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported at the center.

As the investigation continues, police are working to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim and are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the white SUV to come forward.