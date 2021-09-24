2 DC police officers charged in deadly 2020 moped incident, officials say

Officials say two D.C. police officers have been charged in connection to a 2020 moped incident that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Karon Hylton-Brown was killed in the crash that happened in Northwest D.C. on October 23 of last year.

Police officials said Hylton-Brown had been operating an electric moped without a helmet on the sidewalk when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Officers said he collided with a vehicle as he exited an alley. Police tried to perform CPR on him, according to a statement. He died at a hospital three days after the incident.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, 37-year-old police officer Terence Sutton was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder and federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. 53-year-old lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky was indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Both are expected to make their first appearances this afternoon at a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

D.C. Police released body camera video related to the incident last year.