DC Police release body camera video in fatal moped incident

D.C. Police have released body camera video related to the death of a Black moped driver who officials said collided with another vehicle shortly after officers activated their emergency lights.

The incident happened last Friday in the Northwest and sparked several nights of protests.

Police officials said 20-year-old Karon Hylton had been operating an electric moped without a helmet on the sidewalk and officers attempted to make a traffic stop. They say he collided with a vehicle as he exited an alley and cops tried to perform CPR, according to a statement. He was pronounced dead at a hospital on Monday, three days after the incident.

RELATED: Community demands answers in DC after Friday MPD moped pursuit turns fatal

Demonstrators gathered at the Fourth District Police Station on Wednesday night to protest Hylton's death. That protest howver grew violent, according to D.C. police who tell FOX 5 that rocks, bricks, and other items were used to smash the doors and windows of the police station.

The man’s mother, Karen Hylton, addressed the protesters and asked to talk to D.C. mayor, Muriel Bowser. Hylton’s family and others have blamed the police for his death.

Advertisement

A source has told FOX 5 that the video appears to show a pursuit, which would be against policy as officers are not allowed to chase for traffic violations.

FoxNews.com contributed to this article