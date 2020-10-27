Community demands answers in DC after Friday MPD moped pursuit turns fatal

Family members and close friends are demanding answers after a Friday D.C. police-moped pursuit turned fatal.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department identified the moped driver killed as 20-year-old Koran Hylton of Northwest D.C.

Close friends described Hylton as playful and someone who recently became a father.

“Koran, he was just having fun on the scooter. They decided to chase him. Hit the back of the scooter, made him collided into oncoming traffic in the highway. There’s no chase law in D.C. isn’t it?”

The claim that the pursuing police vehicle struck Hylton’s moped tire from behind is among the very serious accusations lodged against D.C. police’s handling of the scene.

Those who knew Hylton are also sharing those accusations online.

FOX 5 reached-out to MPD about this and was told there is no information to suggest the police vehicle struck the moped.

The press release MPD and issued on Tuesday reads: “On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 10:09 PM MPD officers observed a person operating a Revel Electric Moped without a helmet on the sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street, NW.”

Police said the officers activated emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. When the moped exited the alleyway by the 700 block of Kennedy St. NW, is when police said a vehicle driving on Kennedy St. struck the moped, severely injuring Hylton.

FOX 5 has learned officers performed CPR until DC Fire & EMS arrived.

Close friends said Hylton died in the hospital on Monday.

FOX 5 reached out to the Mayor’s Office and D.C. Police on when any police footage and body cam video would be released.

“We are engaged directly with the next of kin about their ability to view the body-worn camera footage. We are coordinating with the Department of Behavioral Health to provide the family with the space and trauma-informed support they need to view the body-worn camera footage,” said MPD Public Information Officer Sean Hickman in an emailed response.

It was not immediately clear when that would happen.

Councilman Charles Allen, who heads the DC Council’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, wrote in a statement:

“Councilmember Allen has spoken with Mr. Hylton’s family to express his condolences, listen, and ensure they are informed of their options. This is a tragedy, and a family and our community are mourning the death of a young man. As details of what happened become available, it is incumbent on the Executive to ensure a transparent and expedient investigation.”