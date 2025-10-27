The Brief Flames tore through a Frederick townhouse early Sunday. Nine people were displaced, including four children. The home collapsed about an hour after crews arrived.



A two-alarm fire ripped through a Frederick townhouse early Sunday morning, displacing nine residents, including four children.

Fire breaks out

Crews responded just before 1 a.m. to the 1600 block of Jennings Court, where heavy flames had engulfed the home. A second alarm was quickly called as firefighters battled the blaze.

The structure collapsed about an hour later.

Red Cross assists

One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused treatment, officials said. The Red Cross is assisting five adults and four children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ 2-alarm fire destroys Frederick townhouse (Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue)