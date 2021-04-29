2 additional arrests in connection with murder of retired Fauquier Co. sheriff deputy's son

Authorities have arrested and charged two additional suspects in connection with the murder of Charles Bopp III.

Officers say 31-year-old Jose Vidal Pereira and 36-year-old Darren Nathaniel Davis -- both of Manassas -- were arrested overnight. Both are charged with murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and use of a firearm in a commission of a felony.

36-year-old Darren Nathaniel Davis (l) and 31-year-old Jose Vidal Pereira (r) (Office of the Sheriff - Fauquier County )

Both are being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH MURDER OF RETIRED FAUQUIER CO. SHERIFF DEPUTY'S SON

Earlier this week officers arrested 30-year-old Martin Anuar Martinez and 28-year-old Beatrice Guerra in connection with the incident. Both are currently jailed without bond.

According to investigators, Bopp arrived at his home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road on April 22 while it was being broken into.

They say he was shot next to his vehicle when he arrived at the home. He was the son of retired Major Charles Bopp Jr.